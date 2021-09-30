Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Drops By 86.2%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 58,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,607. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $567.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 42.87%.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.