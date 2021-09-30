Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Declines By 87.3%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRMA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. 10,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 241,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at $790,000.

