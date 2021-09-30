Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Rises By 19,900.0%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 19,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 172,990,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,726,688. GNCC Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About GNCC Capital
