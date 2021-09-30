Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Drops By 89.7%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HDVY remained flat at $$0.18 on Thursday. 283,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. Health Discovery has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.43.
About Health Discovery
