Short Interest in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Grows By 1,441.2%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 1,441.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,851. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 124.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

