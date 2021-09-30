Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Declines By 83.3%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. 729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

