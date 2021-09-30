Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Drops By 96.4%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HERXF stock remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

