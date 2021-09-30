Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Expands By 1,084.8%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 1,084.8% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $11.42. 203,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $1.5082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 12.11%. Impala Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.