Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 800.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.28.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
