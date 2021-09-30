Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 800.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

