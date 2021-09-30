Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Increases By 2,075.0%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 2,075.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$7.59 during trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

