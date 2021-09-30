Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Expands By 533.3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

