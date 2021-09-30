Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Declines By 93.1%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INPOY. Citigroup began coverage on InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of INPOY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 416,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,222. InPost has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

