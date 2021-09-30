Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Drops By 99.5%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 127.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 35,865 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 580.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,512. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

