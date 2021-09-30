Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Rises By 1,304.5%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 1,304.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 23,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,607. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

