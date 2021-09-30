Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declines By 98.3%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.99. 13,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.