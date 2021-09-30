Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 91.7%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.41.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

