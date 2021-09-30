Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 91.7%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.41.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.