Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Decreases By 83.3%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LFER remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,577. Life On Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Get Life On Earth alerts:

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life on Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.