Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Drops By 80.0%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.90 per share, for a total transaction of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NEN stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

