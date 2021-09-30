Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Decreases By 92.7%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NJMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. New Jersey Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
About New Jersey Mining
