Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Declines By 81.8%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

NICMF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690. Nickel Mines has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73.

NICMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

