Short Interest in Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Rises By 666.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oil Search in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OISHY remained flat at $$15.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Oil Search has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

