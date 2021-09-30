Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Declines By 90.9%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OTIVF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,276. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

