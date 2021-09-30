Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Declines By 90.9%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS OTIVF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 8,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,276. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
About On Track Innovations
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.