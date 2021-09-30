Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Grows By 493.8%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 493.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

