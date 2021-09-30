Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Expands By 1,610.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 1,610.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

