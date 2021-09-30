Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Rises By 10,700.0%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PGAS remained flat at $$0.06 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 67,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,999. Petrogress has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Petrogress Company Profile

Petrogress, Inc is an integrated energy company, engaged in the downstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commodities and Other (C&O) and Hires & Freights (H&F). The C&O segment involves in storing, distributing, and marketing crude oil, gas oil, and refined petroleum products, and also includes retailing sales of its gas stations and rest areas, terminals, and refined logistics.

