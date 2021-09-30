Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Drops By 88.5%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

Shares of PHMMF stock remained flat at $$90.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. Pharma Mar has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of -0.06.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

