Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Drops By 86.3%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 8,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.