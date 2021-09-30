Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Increases By 700.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of PUTKY remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

