Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Increases By 1,000.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

