Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Increases By 1,000.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
