Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Expands By 1,288.2%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,288.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCHYY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,204. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

