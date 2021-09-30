Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Expands By 1,288.2%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,288.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCHYY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,204. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

