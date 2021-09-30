Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Rises By 1,221.3%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 1,221.3% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 177,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.