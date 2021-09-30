Short Interest in Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Increases By 1,707.1%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 1,707.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shinsei Bank stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Shinsei Bank has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.65.

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

