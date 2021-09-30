Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Rises By 824.6%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 824.6% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SGMA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other SigmaTron International news, EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $49,867.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,049 shares of company stock worth $232,524. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

