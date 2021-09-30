Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Drops By 79.2%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMSMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. Sims has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

