Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Grows By 70,050.0%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 70,050.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SPTK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,367,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.