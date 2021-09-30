Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Declines By 81.3%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining stock remained flat at $$9.44 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.