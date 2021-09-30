Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Grows By 15,400.0%

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 15,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Surge Battery Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 90,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,956. Surge Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
About Surge Battery Metals
