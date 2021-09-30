Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Expands By 1,849.6%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a growth of 1,849.6% from the August 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 1,519,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,311,049. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,162 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 842,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

