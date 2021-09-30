Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declines By 83.0%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGPYY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $39.60. 12,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,643. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.