Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Declines By 83.0%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGPYY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SGPYY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $39.60. 12,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,643. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.