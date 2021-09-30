Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Declines By 91.1%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the August 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,942,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Therapeutic Solutions International stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 4,392,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.17.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.