Short Interest in TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Declines By 94.5%

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPTW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. TPT Global Tech has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

TPT Global Tech Company Profile

TPT Global Tech, Inc is a holding company, which provides telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: TPT SpeedConnect, Blue Collar, TPD MedTeh and QuickLABS, and Corporate and Other.

