Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 92.9%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TXCCQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. TranSwitch has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get TranSwitch alerts:

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.