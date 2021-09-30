Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 99.5%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TBABF remained flat at $$22.75 during trading on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

