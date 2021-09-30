Short Interest in ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Declines By 93.1%

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ULUR remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. ULURU has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

About ULURU

ULURU, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of wound care and muco-adhesive film products. The Altrazeal technology is a new class of material designed to optimize the wound bed environment and accelerate healing. The OraDisc technology is a water-erodible pharmaceutical carrier device, the multi-layered device may be applied to mucosal surfaces, and adheres immediately, delivering actives to treat specific localized diseases/disorders.

