Short Interest in ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Declines By 93.1%

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ULUR remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. ULURU has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
About ULURU
