Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Expands By 651.6%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 651.6% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

VERA traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,754. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

