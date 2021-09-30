Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Declines By 95.9%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,860. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

