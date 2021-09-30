Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Grows By 456.9%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 456.9% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,874,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,388. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About VNUE
