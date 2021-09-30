Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Grows By 456.9%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 456.9% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,874,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,388. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

