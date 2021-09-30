Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Declines By 80.5%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the August 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,832. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 14.40 and a 1-year high of 29.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.5917 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

