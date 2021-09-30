Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Drops By 85.0%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,230. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

