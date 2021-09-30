Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Declines By 89.0%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WSTRF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

