Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Declines By 89.0%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the August 31st total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WSTRF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.65.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
